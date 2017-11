And you are not you—you have no body, no blood, no bones, you are but a thought. I myself have no existence; I am but a dream—your dream, creature of your imagination. In a moment you will have realized this, then you will banish me from your visions and I shall dissolve into the nothingness out of which you made me.... "

A post shared by Andrea (@andreabulgaria) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:30am PST