#Repost @evening.standard with @get_repost ・・・ DAME Helen Mirren takes a dip for charity as she poses outdoors for fashion photographer Jason Bell. The actress joined stars including Michelle Dockery,and Sophie Ellis- Bextor for TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes For Good, which raises money for Cancer Research UK. The scheme, which launches next month, encourages people to donate unwanted clothes to the company’s stores, which are then sold on at the charity’s shops . Picture by @jasonbellphoto @tkmaxx @helenmirren

A post shared by Jason Bell (@jasonbellphoto) on Jan 29, 2018 at 5:56am PST