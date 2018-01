#Repost @oceana ・・・ Yesterday, Oceana announced Nina Dobrev, actress and ocean advocate, as its newest Oceana Ambassador. To mark the announcement, Oceana launched a new Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign that features @nina and her efforts to help protect the world’s sharks. Oceana is currently advocating for legislation that would ban the sale and trade of shark fin products in the United States. Follow the link in our bio to tell Congress to prohibit the sale and trade of all shark fin products in the U.S. #FinBanNow #shark #ocean #ninadobrev

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Jan 4, 2018 at 7:40am PST